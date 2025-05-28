IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as heavy rains, gusty winds likely on Friday The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' and then an 'orange' alert for Delhi, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 70 kmph on Thursday and Friday. The orange alert advises residents to stay alert for potentially disruptive weather.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert followed by an 'orange' alert for Delhi ahead of expected rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the city on Friday. The weather office has warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph, and even higher, up to 70 kmph, during thunderstorms on Thursday.

The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. An orange alert, the second-highest level in IMD’s warning system, urges residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions, especially as thunderstorms may cause localised disruptions.

Humidity making it hotter for Delhi residents

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius — 1.8 degrees below the seasonal average — while the minimum temperature stood at 27.7 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 70% and 49% during the day, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was categorised as "moderate" with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 151 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate and may pose minor health concerns for sensitive groups.

The alerts come as Delhi continues to experience fluctuating weather conditions ahead of the monsoon's expected arrival in the coming weeks.

(With PTI inputs)