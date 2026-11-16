Bihar Pavilion at IITF 2026: From Madhubani paintings to makhana, here's what's on display

New Delhi:

The Bihar Pavilion was inaugurated at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, showcasing the state's traditional art, handicrafts and local products. The exhibition features displays ranging from the Bihar Museum to Bajika paintings, with an effort to bring traditional art forms and crafts that are gradually disappearing into the spotlight.

The pavilion aims to provide a global platform for Bihar's traditional art and craft while creating opportunities for small traders, weavers and artists. This year's exhibition also puts a special focus on women and small businesses, alongside efforts to promote Bihar's famous makhana.

Bihar Pavilion showcases traditional and disappearing art forms

The exhibition features Madhubani paintings as well as other local painting styles from Bihar. Bajika painting has also found a place in the display, alongside exhibits related to the Bihar Museum.

One of the key objectives is to give visibility to traditional and local art forms that are gradually fading from the region. Through the exhibition, organisers are attempting to bring these art forms to a wider audience and provide them with a platform at an international trade fair.

Makhana, handloom and khadi take centre stage

Bihar's makhana, often promoted as the state's superfood, is among the key attractions at the pavilion. The exhibition is also providing space to traders dealing in handloom and khadi products. Small traders, weavers and artists have been given opportunities to showcase their products and work. The focus on women and small businesses is another feature of this year's exhibition.

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT)Bihar brings its traditional paintings, khadi and local crafts to Bharat Mandapam at IITF 2026.

Overall, the Bihar Pavilion brings together traditional paintings, handicrafts, handloom products and local food products, with an emphasis on promoting the state's cultural heritage and supporting smaller businesses.