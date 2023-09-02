21-year-old IIT Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO IIT Delhi

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday evening, said police. Anil Kumar, the 21-year-old student from the 2019 batch, allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room.

Police received a PCR call about the suicide around 6 pm. "Around 6:00 PM last night, a PCR call regarding suicide by a student at Vindyanchal Hostel, IIT Delhi was received at PS Kishangarh," said police.

Anil was living in hostel on six months extension

According to the police, Anil was pursuing a BTech in Mathematics and Computing for the session 2019-2023. The student was living in the Vindyanchal Hostel on campus, where he was on an extension as he did not complete some subjects and was residing in a hostel on six months extension. According to the hostel rules, Anil was supposed to vacate his hostel room in June. However, he could not qualify for some subjects and was given an extension for six months to clear pending subjects.

"The door was closed from inside and it was opened by fire department personnel in the presence of the dean of students/CMO IIT, the chief security officer and the crime team. Forensic teams were also present were also present at the time of breaking the gate open," said police.

'No foul play'

The police have ruled out any foul play in Anil's death. "No foul play has been observed. Inquest proceedings are being conducted," said police. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room, probe underway

Also Read: Rajasthan: 2 NEET aspirants die by suicide in a day in Kota; administration stays tests at coaching centres