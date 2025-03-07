IFS officer dies by suicide by jumping off building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, police probe launched The police said they received information about the incident early this morning, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy

A senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer allegedly died by suicide after jumping off a building in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, the police said on Friday. The deceased officer has been identified as Jitendra Rawat (40).

According to the Delhi Police, the officer had been distressed for several days, though the exact reasons behind the extreme step are still unclear. The police said that they received information about the incident early this morning.

Jumped from terrace of MEA Residential Society

According to initial information, the incident took place around 6 am on Friday. Rawat, a resident of the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) residential society, jumped from the terrace of the building where he lived. He was residing on the first floor, and at the time of the incident, only his mother was present at home.

Rawat was a native of Uttarakhand. He was married and had two children, who live in Dehradun. Reports indicate that he had been suffering from depression for some time and was receiving medical treatment.

MEA releases statement

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has also released a statement hours after the demise of the officer. "An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs passed away in the morning of March 07, 2025, in New Delhi. The Ministry is providing all possible assistance to the family and is in touch with the Delhi Police. The Ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty. Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family’s privacy in this time of bereavement," the statement read.

Police probe underway

Following the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining possible causes, including personal and professional stress, but no conclusions have been drawn yet.