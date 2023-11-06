'If ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government will work from jail': AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepped up its attack on the BJP-led Centre. Kejriwal held a meeting with AAP MLAs on Monday. After the meeting, while addressing the press conference, Delhi government ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi said that ED is being used as a political weapon in this case and if Kejriwal will be arrested, the Delhi government will function from the jail.

"We will work from jail," asserted Atishi.

'BJP is scared of AAP'

Bhardwaj said the Central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are facing the biggest threat from the Aam Aadmi Party. They (BJP leaders) are filing fake cases against our MLAs and MPs. Now they are trying to arrest Kejriwal. In today's meeting, all the MLAs expressed their views and all of them vowed to support Kejriwal," he added.

'After Kejriwal's arrest, Delhi government will run from jail'

AAP leader Atishi said that if they want, they can put Kejriwal in jail, but he will not resign from the post of CM. She said if the CM is arrested then the Delhi government will run from jail.

Last week, the ED raided Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's residence in a separate money laundering probe.

