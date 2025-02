IAS Madhu Rani Teotia appointed as Secretary to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Along with Madhu Rani, IAS Sandeep Kumar Singh and IAS Ravi Jha have been appointed as Special Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday got a Secretary and two Special Secretaries. As per the official orders, senior IAS officer Madhu Rani Teotia has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister and IAS Sandeep Kumar Singh and IAS Ravi Jha has been appointed as Special Secretary. The orders also state the appointment of IAS Azimul Haque as CEO Delhi Waqf Board, and IAS Sachin Rana as Additional Electoral Officer with additional charge of Member Delhi Jal Board.