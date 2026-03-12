'I don't want to be a sub-inspector': Delhi Police officer's unusual request leaves department surprised

New Delhi:

An unusual case has come to light in the Delhi Police department, leaving everyone surprised. A letter written by a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police has become a topic of discussion because of the unusual request it contains. The officer has appealed for his promotion to be reversed and has asked to be demoted back to the rank of constable.

The request has baffled the Delhi Police department. According to sources, the sub-inspector, who is posted at a police station in the Northeast district of Delhi, recently submitted the request to his senior officers. Even officials were taken aback by the appeal, as it is rare for an officer to ask for his own promotion to be revoked.

SI was recruited as a constable

The officer was originally recruited as a constable and was later promoted to the rank of sub-inspector. However, instead of continuing in the higher position, he now wants to return to his previous post as a constable.

Following the request, the Pension Cell at Police Headquarters has circulated a letter to all relevant units. Officials say the case is highly unusual and there is uncertainty about how such a request should be processed.

Police Headquarters seeks a report

Before taking any further action, Police Headquarters has sought reports from all districts and units.

The letter asks authorities to confirm whether any departmental inquiry, criminal case, vigilance investigation, suspension, complaint, overpayment issue, medical matter, or absence-related case is pending against the officer.

A No-Demand Certificate has also been sought within three days. The communication states that if no information is received within the stipulated time, it will be treated as a nil report, after which further action will be taken.

