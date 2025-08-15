Delhi: Humayun's Tomb dome collapses in Nizamuddin area, at least 9 people feared trapped According to the Delhi Fire Services, eight to nine people are feared trapped under the debris following the incident.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident, a dome of the historic Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, triggering panic in the vicinity. According to the Delhi Fire Services, eight to nine people are feared trapped under the debris following the incident. A call regarding a portion of the tomb structure falling was received around 4.30 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Police officials and fire service personnel rushed to the scene immediately upon receiving the alert and began rescue operations without delay. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also arrived at the location and joined the ongoing efforts to safely retrieve those believed to be still trapped.

More details to be added.