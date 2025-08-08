Huma Qureshi's cousin murdered: Horrific CCTV clip shows youths stabbing Asif after dispute | Watch Police have arrested two brothers, Ujjwal and Gautam, in connection with the murder. An FIR has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway.

New Delhi:

A shocking CCTV video has emerged in connection with the Bhogal murder case, showing the brutal killing of Asif Qureshi, cousin of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. The footage shows two men attacking Asif, while his wife, Shaina, could be seen trying to intervene.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi. The dispute reportedly broke out over parking of a scooty, during which Asif was fatally stabbed on the chest with a needle-like weapon.

Two brothers nabbed

Police have arrested two brothers, Ujjwal and Gautam, in connection with the murder. An FIR has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway.

"A man, Asif Qureshi S/o Ilyas Qureshi, r/o Bhogal, Jangpura, aged 42 years, was murdered on 07/8/25 at around 10.30 pm following an altercation with the accused over the issue of parking of a scooter belonging to the accused. During the altercation, one of the accused attacked the victim with a sharp pointed object (poker) on the chest, which resulted in the death of the victim. An FIR No. 233/25 U/s 103(1)/3(5) BNS has been registered on 08.08.25. The accused have been identified as Ujjwal, aged 19 years, and Gautam, aged 18 years. Both the accused have been apprehended. Further investigation into this matter is underway," Delhi Police said.

About Asif’s wife Shaina

Shaina's earlier name was Renu Jaun. She revealed that she had a love marriage with Asif in 2018. After the wedding, Renu's name was changed to Shaina. Asif had two marriages in total. According to Shaina, one of his wives lives in Nizamuddin, but Asif used to live with her.