HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday decided to rename HUDA City Centre metro station as Gurugram City Centre, officials said.

The station that falls in Haryana's Gurugram comes under the yellow line. A decision has been taken to rename the station as Gurugram City Centre, a senior official said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said: "A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc. has been initiated and shall be changed gradually." Sources said a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

