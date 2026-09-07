How many floors can be built in a house in Delhi? Here's what the rules say

New Delhi:

In the wake of the deadly Satya Niketan building collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors. But what do Delhi's building rules say about the permissible number of storeys and height limits for houses in the national capital? Let's look at the regulations regarding the number of storeys and the height limits for houses in the national capital.

How many storeys can you build in Delhi?

According to Delhi's building regulations, residential plots larger than 50 square metre can have a maximum of five storeys. However, for a five-storey building, stilt parking on the ground floor is mandatory. Without stilt parking, the permissible limit is four storeys. Additionally, the building's total height must also not exceed 17.5 metre, or approximately 57.4 feet.

Notably, stilt parking refers to a ground-level parking area in a building that is supported by concrete pillars or columns with open or semi-open sides.

Rules for plots smaller than 50 sqm

If you own a plot smaller than 50 square meters, you can construct a 'Ground + 2' structure---meaning a maximum of three storeys.

Before constructing a house in Delhi, you must get the building plan approved by the MCD. Constructing a house without an approved plan is considered illegal and could lead to actions such as demolition.

Permission from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) may also be required. Depending on the nature and location of the construction, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department and registration on the Dust Control portal may also be mandatory.

7 killed in Satya Niketan building collapse

At least seven people have been killed, and many are still trapped under the debris of the building that collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area. So far, 12 people have been rescued from the debris of the decades-old multi-storey building. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

Also Read

CCTV captures moment building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, death count rises to six | Video

MCD orders sealing of illegal buildings above four floors after six deaths in Satya Niketan tragedy