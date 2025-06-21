Hot air balloon rides coming soon to Delhi, DDA unveils plans | Check locations, ticket prices and more DDA has issued a notice inviting tender, with the last date to apply being July 7.

New Delhi:

Residents and visitors in Delhi will soon be able to enjoy hot air balloon rides, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announcing plans to launch tethered balloon services at select locations. Aimed at boosting recreational tourism and drawing more people to the Yamuna floodplain, the initiative includes multiple carefully chosen sites and a comprehensive operational framework to ensure safety, transparency and public appeal.

Project details and safety norms

The service will be operated under a revenue-sharing model by a private firm, which will be responsible for providing its own equipment, staff and infrastructure. DDA has issued a notice inviting tender, with the last date to apply being July 7. The selected operator will be required to set up infrastructure within 45 days of being awarded the letter of acceptance.

To ensure safety, DDA has made it mandatory for the agency to have at least one year of experience in operating hot air balloon services, tethered balloon services or similar aviation-based recreational activities. In addition to valid licences and certifications, the operator must have a proven safety record and comply with aviation norms, including holding a valid air operator permit or non-scheduled operator permit from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

(Image Source : SORA AI)All you need to know about DDA's hot air balloon project

Delhi hot air balloon rides: Proposed locations

Four sites have been earmarked for the launch: Yamuna Sports Complex, CWG Village Sports Complex, Asita and Baansera. Asita and Baansera are located along the Yamuna floodplain, where the DDA is also undertaking environmental rejuvenation and infrastructure enhancement projects to attract more visitors.

Ticket pricing and revenue model

The pricing of balloon rides will be decided by the selected firm but must be reasonable and approved by the competent authority within DDA. Ticket sales will be jointly managed by the DDA and the firm to ensure transparency and proper record-keeping, with all proceeds credited to DDA's account.

The operator will be allowed to use the hot air balloon and specified hoarding spaces for sponsorships and advertisements. However, advertising of alcohol, tobacco or any objectionable content, as defined by industry standards, will be strictly prohibited.

Revamping the Yamuna floodplain

In parallel with the balloon project, DDA is working to revitalise the Yamuna floodplain. Efforts are underway to restore greenery, create waterbodies, develop children's play areas and set up food facilities to turn the area into a vibrant recreational hub.