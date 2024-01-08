Hindu Sena urges NDMC to rename Delhi's Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: Hindu Sena on Monday (January 8) requested the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to rename Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg, days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held on January 22.

In a letter to the NDMC Chairman, National President of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta urged him to rename Babar Road, located in the Bengali Market in New Delhi, stating that "Jihadi Babar tortured the people of India and forcibly converted Hindus, demolished our monasteries and temples and forcibly built mosques on them."

'Babar Road reminds of cruelty and atrocities committed on Hindus'

"It is a humble request to you that we all know that Babar Road is located in Bengali Market in New Delhi and we all know the story of Babar that Babar was an infiltrator, an invader, a Jihadi terrorist. That Jihadi Babar tortured the people of India and forcibly converted Hindus, demolished our monasteries and temples and forcibly built mosques on them. In which the main mosque was Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, now the temple of Lord Shri Ram is being constructed there," Gupta said in a letter.

"After a long legal battle, a grand Rarn temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. After the decision of the Supreme Court, it was proved that Babar was an aggressive terrorist. He had built Babri Masjid by demolishing Shri Ram Temple," he said.

Gupta further said that the "Babar Road reminds us of the cruelty and atrocities committed by Babar on Hindus."

"Sir, Even today, when we pass through the Bengali Market in New Delhi, We see Babar Road. This Babar Road reminds us of the cruelty and atrocities committed by Babar on Hindus. Therefore, you are requested to change the name of Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg," he added.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

Also Read: Ram Mandir event invites to be 'hand-delivered' to all guests | DETAILS on invitation card, invitees

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: Assam govt declares January 22 as 'dry day'