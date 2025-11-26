India Gate protesters planned to attack cops with pepper spray: DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla tells court DCP Mahla told the court that the group had planned to spray officers in their eyes to cause injuries and disrupt law and order. 10 police personnel had already been injured before the arrests.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police’s DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, personally appeared in court today to argue the case against six accused individuals who were arrested for allegedly raising slogans in support of Madvi Hidma, a wanted Naxal commander killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month.

An FIR was lodged at the Kartavya Path Police Station against six persons for allegedly raising slogans for the slain Naxal leader during a protest over the air pollution situation in Delhi on Sunday, November 23.

When these six were first arrested, the police had sought remand, but the Patiala House Court had instead sent them to judicial custody on Monday. This prompted the DCP to attend the hearing himself and present the full case record before the court on Wednesday. Mahla told the court how a photograph of an accused man, Akshay, was circulated on social media, portraying the police action against him as excessive.

However, the DCP explained that Akshay was holding pepper spray at the time. Had he not been restrained, several more police personnel could have been injured.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Hidma Madvi protesters planned to attack cops with pepper spray: DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla tells court

During the course of the investigation, CCTV footage of the incident was obtained and analysed, and it has been revealed that all the above-mentioned accused persons were raising anti-national slogans, manhandling the Police staff, obstructing the traffic and creating a nuisance. Accused Akshay was seen in the video spraying pepper spray on constable Ishant, the DCP told the court.

He said the group had planned to spray officers in their eyes to cause injuries and disrupt law and order. 10 police personnel had already been injured before the arrests. The DCP further stated that the group had been shouting slogans in support of a Naxal organisation -- Radical Student Union which the Ministry of Home Affairs has designated as a terror group.

All the accused are adults, he said, and the slogan shouting was part of a deliberate strategy that reflected their mindset. He added that on November 10, the same group had attempted to block Man Singh Road under the pretext of protesting against pollution in Delhi, during which they scuffled with police personnel.

When the defence argued that protest is a fundamental right, Mahla responded that citizens must understand the difference between fundamental rights and fundamental duties.

After hearing the arguments, the Patiala House Court sent all six accused to three days of police remand for three days following which the next hearing will be held.