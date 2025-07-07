Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts thunderstorms, moderate showers for the day The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate showers to continue throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds.

New Delhi:

Heavy rains drenched parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the humidity that gripped the region over the past several days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate showers to continue throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds.

Relief from humid heat

Residents of Delhi-NCR had been reeling under high humidity levels, despite a slight dip in maximum temperatures. On Sunday, dark clouds loomed over the city, and while temperatures dropped slightly, rainfall did not occur, intensifying the discomfort due to the sultry weather.

The heat index reached a high of 46.9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal. However, the minimum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. Humidity levels ranged between 69 per cent and 87 per cent.

Forecast for the day

According to the IMD forecast, Monday will remain mostly cloudy, with continuous moderate rainfall throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 26 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, light rainfall is predicted between July 8 and 12. During this period, the skies will remain cloudy, with maximum temperatures expected between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures ranging from 23 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing showers are expected to bring much-needed relief from the high humidity and offer temporary respite for Delhi-NCR residents.