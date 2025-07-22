Heavy rains lash Delhi: Traffic jams, waterlogging reported in several areas, IMD predicts more showers The IMD said more showers are likely later in the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

New Delhi:

Massive traffic jams and waterlogging were reported in several areas as heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday. The areas that have been affected include South Delhi, South East Delhi, Central Delhi, National Highway 8, the Delhi-Jaipur stretch, Old Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi, ITO, AIIMS, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, and Madhuban Chowk reported traffic jams.

The IMD said more showers are likely later in the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter," the IMD said in a release.

The weather department said there will be generally cloudy skies with very light to light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning for the next seven days.

The air quality in the city was in the moderate category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 103, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".