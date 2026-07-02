Heavy rain lashes several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, IMD issues red alert, check full forecast

New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing relief from the humid conditions. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 28.6 degree Celsius. Areas across the city witnessed intermittent rain accompanied by winds, providing relief to residents.

IMD issues red alert for Delhi

The IMD has placed the national capital under a red alert for intense rainfall during the morning hours. Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR led to a significant drop in temperatures and improving weather conditions. The rainfall comes as the southwest monsoon edges closer to the capital, with conditions becoming increasingly favourable for its advance.

The IMD bulletin flagged moderate thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds of 69-80 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, along with light to moderate rain at most places and moderate rain at many places across Delhi.

Know all about IMD red alert

The red alert by the IMD marks a sharp escalation from the light showers residents woke up to earlier in the morning, with the IMD’s localised nowcast pointing to a more intense spell moving in through the day.

Weather trackers on X earlier had said the rain would be uneven, with the western side of Delhi likely to see heavier activity than the east — a pattern that now carries added risk given the high wind speeds forecast.

Weather forecast for today in Delhi

Even as the IMD issued an overall yellow alert for Delhi for the day, a red alert remained in effect through its nowcast till 9.45 am, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

The weather office said the city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with spells of light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated locations during the morning and forenoon. It added that another spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely towards the evening.

Delhi's air quality improved slightly

The weather department has also forecast Thursday's maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds. Due to the rain, Delhi's air quality improved slightly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 79, which falls in the "moderate" category. Meanwhile, according to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions.

IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall. Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast.

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