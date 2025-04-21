Heatwave grips Delhi: Govt instals 3,000 water coolers, sets up heatstroke wards in hospitals Heatwave grips Delhi: The action plan, aimed at combating the effects of rising temperatures, was launched at an event on Monday by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects in the city.

New Delhi:

As a heatwave gripped the national capital, the Delhi government has prepared action plan with installing 3,000 water coolers and setting up heatstroke wards in hospitals. An early warning system for heatwaves, green roofs at bus stops, deployment of 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers are among the key measures outlined in the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025.

CM Rekha Gupta launches heatwave action plan

The action plan, aimed at combating the effects of rising temperatures, was launched at an event on Monday by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects in the city.

"Our mission is to make Delhi heat-resilient, protect lives and make every season livable for its residents," the chief minister said.

Gupta virtually inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and the Delhi Secretariat, adding that the number of such projects would soon be expanded across the city.

Two important environmental initiatives — 'Cool Roof Technology' and ‘Digital Cold Water Dispensers’ — were also inaugurated at the event.

Early warning system to be established

The Heat Action Plan outlines key strategies including the establishment of an early warning system in collaboration with the Meteorological Department, inter-agency coordination, public awareness campaigns, capacity-building programmes, and partnerships with NGOs and civil society groups.

The plan specifically highlights the city’s most vulnerable areas, such as slum clusters, squatter settlements, low-income neighbourhoods, and heatwave-prone hotspots.

These areas tend to record much higher temperatures than the rest of the city during heatwaves, making them focal points for targeted interventions.

Special attention will also be paid to vulnerable population groups including children, the elderly, pregnant women, construction workers, and the urban poor.

Over 3,000 water coolers to be installed across Delhi

Under the new plan, the government is set to install 3,000 water coolers across Delhi -- 1,000 along roads, 1,000 in government buildings, and another 1,000 in rural and underserved areas where access to drinking water is limited.

The government said it will also build cooling shades along footpaths to provide pedestrians with relief from the sun. Additionally, the plan includes directives for the Labour Department, which has been asked to organize training sessions for employers and outdoor workers on how to stay safe during heatwaves.

Heatwave advisory to be issued soon

An advisory will also be issued to construction and industrial units to modify working hours and avoid peak heat periods. It will be mandatory for all workplaces to ensure access to drinking water for labourers.

Various departments including MCD, PWD, I&FC, DJB, DUSIB, Delhi Police, NDMC, and traffic police have been tasked with constructing shaded bus stands, identifying emergency shelter zones, ensuring drinking water availability at major points, and distributing cooling jackets to traffic personnel who are constantly exposed to the sun.

(With inputs from PTI)