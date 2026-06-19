Healthcare scam in Delhi: Doctor held in equipment corruption case worth Rs 650 crore

New Delhi:

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has made its first arrest in the alleged Rs 650-crore scam related to procurement in the national capital's public health system.

Former Head of Office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, was arrested on charges of corruption and alleged irregularities in the purchase of medicines, surgical items, medical equipment and other healthcare supplies.

The Delhi government had earlier ordered an ACB investigation into the alleged scam involving procurement by the Central Procurement Agency. According to the complaint filed by the Directorate of Vigilance, certain government officials and private companies allegedly colluded to manipulate the procurement process.

Investigators have alleged that tender conditions and technical specifications were designed to favour select private companies, causing significant losses to the government exchequer while allowing private firms to earn undue financial benefits worth crores of rupees.

The probe has revealed alleged irregularities in the procurement of portable X-ray machines, bedsheets and linen, C-arm radiology equipment, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration salts (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines. Several items were allegedly purchased at prices significantly higher than prevailing market rates.

The ACB has also alleged that genuine competitors were deliberately excluded from the tendering process. Based on these allegations, the agency registered an FIR on June 2, 2026, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections related to criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, several important procurement files were allegedly not produced before the investigators. The ACB claimed that these files were in the personal custody of Dr Ranga.

According to the agency, Dr Ranga failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the missing records and other crucial aspects of the investigation during questioning. The ACB said custodial interrogation was necessary to recover the missing files, identify other individuals allegedly involved in the conspiracy and trace the money trail.

Vinod Kumar Ranga was arrested on June 18, 2026, and produced before a court on June 19. The court has granted the ACB four days of police remand for further interrogation.

The ACB said the investigation is continuing, and the role of other government officials, private companies, suppliers and alleged beneficiaries is also under scrutiny. The agency added that more revelations are expected as the probe progresses.

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