Rajya Sabha MP, senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74 | DETAILS

Image Source : HARDWAR DUBEY (TWITTER) Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74 | DETAILS

Hardwar Dubey death: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey breathed his last on Monday morning at a hospital. He was a sitting MP in the Rajya Sabha. His son Pranshu Dubey said that his father passed away this morning at the age of 74 at a hospital in Delhi.

He was running ill for some time and was brought to Delhi for treatment. His body will be brought back from Delhi to Agra today, ANI reported.

Amit Shah's tweet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief and said, "Received the sad news of the sudden demise of senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey ji. In his demise, the party has lost a strong grassroots leader and dedicated worker. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti."

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP. "The demise of Honorable Rajya Sabha MP, Former Minister Uttar Pradesh Government Shri Haridwar Dubey ji is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow, Om Shanti!," he tweeted.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Palhad Joshi taking to Twitter expressed grief over the demise of senior BJP leader and said, "Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Hardwar Dubey Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Praying for his sadgati. Om Shanti.