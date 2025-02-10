Delhi LG declares public holiday in national capital for Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 12

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared February 12 as a public holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This marks a shift from the previous practice, where the day was observed as a 'Restricted Holiday' (RH) which allowed employees the option to take leave or work.

With this decision, all government offices and institutions in Delhi will remain closed on February 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. The move is expected to be welcomed by devotees and followers of Guru Ravidas, who observe the day with great spiritual significance.

