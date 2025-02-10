Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Delhi LG declares public holiday in national capital for Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 12

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is commemorated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month. He was a revered mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement, who lived between the 15th and 16th centuries CE.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Feb 10, 2025 20:24 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 20:33 IST
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared February 12 as a public holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This marks a shift from the previous practice, where the day was observed as a 'Restricted Holiday' (RH) which allowed employees the option to take leave or work.

With this decision, all government offices and institutions in Delhi will remain closed on February 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. The move is expected to be welcomed by devotees and followers of Guru Ravidas, who observe the day with great spiritual significance.

More details to be added. 

