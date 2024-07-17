GTB hospital shooting case: Delhi Police arrests one more accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Police personnel at GTB hospital

Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has arrested one more accused in the GTB Hospital firing case in which 32-year-old Riyazuddin was shot dead by a teenager due to mistaken identity inside a ward of the hospital on Sunday.

"We have apprehended one accused and he is being questioned," a senior police officer said.

The development comes two days after the police nabbed two accused -- Faiz (20) from Loni in Uttar Pradesh and Farhan from Delhi's Chauhan Banger area.

The officials said they (Faiz and Farhan) did not fire the shots on Sunday evening, but provided logistic support to the main accused.

The shooters have been identified and the police are after them, the officials said.

They said Faiz and Farhan allegedly arranged a motorcycle for four accused who went to the hospital. The four reached the GTB Hospital on that motorcycle, they added.

One of the four entered the ward number 24 and fired shots at the patient, killing him in the hospital bed.

"We are interrogating them (Faiz and Farhan) and will take their police remand to know about the one who shot the person (patient). Our teams are working round the clock to nab the rest of the accused. They will be nabbed soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The attackers had gone to the hospital to kill a gangster -- a rival of the Hasim Baba gang who was also shot at by some people on June 12 and was admitted in the same ward for some time -- but they shot dead Riyazuddin who was lying on the bed opposite to the one where the gangster was kept during his treatment.

Police also said the shooters had proper instructions on how they can escape from the hospital after committing the crime.

"On Sunday, the GTB Enclave police registered a case of murder on the statement of Tarranum Malik. She told police that her brother Riyazuddin was fired upon by an unknown person inside ward number 24 of the GTB Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment," DCP Choudhary said.

The officer further said that video footage from the cameras near the ward have been obtained. The CCTV footage from cameras on the ground floor were also obtained which show four people entering the hospital emergency gate.

"There was another patient Waseem (33) with a criminal history and was admitted to the ward who was shot four times in the Welcome area last month. Police of the northeast district had arrested three of the criminals out of four and one was on the run. In the present case, the shooter were there to kill Waseem, but they shot at Riyazuddin in a case of mistaken identity," a source said.

(With PTI Inputs)

