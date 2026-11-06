GRAP-III restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after Delhi's air quality reached to the 'severe' category. The measures include higher parking fees, intensified road cleaning, water sprinkling and stricter enforcement of pollution-control rules. Authorities have also been directed to strengthen public transport services and take steps to reduce private vehicle use.

What is GRAP 3?

GRAP 3 is applied when AQI reaches ‘critical’ (401-450), introducing more stringent pollution control measures. These activities include:

Prohibition on Construction and Demolition: Non-essential construction and demolition work will be banned, with exceptions for national security, healthcare, and critical infrastructure projects.

Vehicle restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will be banned from plying in Delhi and NCR areas (including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida).

Diesel generator restrictions: Only essential diesel generators will be allowed to operate.

Increased mechanized sweeping: Road sweeping and irrigation systems will be intensified to prevent dust erosion.

Public transport policy: Increase services, including differential pricing to encourage less congested transport.

Other Stages of GRAP

The GRAP system operates in four stages:

Stage I (AQI 201-300): Includes measures like mechanized road sweeping, dust mitigation at construction sites, and stricter checks on polluting vehicles.

Stage II (AQI 301-400): Enhanced road sweeping, targeted air pollution abatement, and additional public transport services.

Stage IV (AQI > 450): Severe restrictions such as halting truck traffic, banning construction of public infrastructure, and reducing office attendance to 50%.

Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory on the revised GRAP rules, the following vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi, subject to applicable rules and exemptions:

BS-VI-compliant vehicles

CNG vehicles

Electric vehicles

Vehicles covered by official exemptions

A valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) is also required wherever applicable. The traffic police has advised motorists to check their vehicle's eligibility before travelling to Delhi.

The revised restrictions apply from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. They are aimed at curbing vehicular emissions during the winter pollution season.

Certain goods vehicles are exempt from the November 1 vehicle-entry restrictions. These include Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles and eligible goods vehicles running on BS-VI diesel, CNG, LNG or electricity. Delhi-registered buses are also exempt. However, stage-wise GRAP restrictions on goods vehicles continue to apply whenever a particular stage is in force.

Which vehicles are restricted or not allowed?

The revised vehicle-entry rules place restrictions on certain vehicles entering Delhi.

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards: Petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are barred from entering Delhi during the restriction period, unless they qualify for an exemption. This includes certain BS-III and BS-IV vehicles.

Vehicles without a valid PUCC: Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate may face restrictions, including otherwise compliant vehicles. A valid PUCC is required wherever applicable.

Non-compliant interstate buses: Buses entering Delhi from other states must meet the applicable requirements. Interstate diesel buses that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are not allowed to enter the capital. Buses entering Delhi under tourist and contract-carriage permits must run on BS-VI diesel, CNG or electricity.

Tractors and 'jugaad' vehicles: These face restrictions under the applicable rules.

Trucks passing through Delhi: Goods vehicles whose destination is outside Delhi should use the Eastern or Western Peripheral Expressways or other alternative routes rather than pass through the capital.

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