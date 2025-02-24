GRAP 2 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels improve Delhi air pollution: The India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict that the AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category.

Delhi air pollution: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Monday, revoked the Stage 2 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a dip in pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions. However, the measures under Stage I will remain in force to manage pollution levels.

As of 4 pm on Monday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 186, which is well below the 300-mark that necessitates Stage 2 curbs.

AQI to remain in moderate to poor category

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the **Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have forecast that Delhi's AQI is expected to remain in the moderate to poor category in the coming days. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas attributes the improved air quality to better mixing height, ventilation coefficient, and "much favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants".

With the revocation of Stage 2 curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(With PTI inputs)

