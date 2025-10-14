GRAP-1 anti-pollution curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI slips into 'poor' category Under this alert, all implementing agencies across Delhi-NCR are required to strictly enforce measures outlined in the GRAP Stage-I framework to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday ordered implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan - Stage I (GRAP-I) in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect as the air quality turned "poor". "The Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held today reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, IMD/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been recorded 211 on 14.10.2025 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days," the CAQM said in a statement. "The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decided to invoke all actions under Stage-I (Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," it added.

Under this alert, all implementing agencies across Delhi-NCR are required to strictly enforce measures outlined in the GRAP Stage-I framework to prevent further deterioration of air quality. This includes intensified dust control efforts, restrictions on polluting activities, and close monitoring to ensure that the Air Quality Index (AQI) does not slip further into the 'very poor' or 'severe' categories.

Authorities tighten monitoring to curb pollution

Authorities have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance on construction sites, waste burning, and industrial emissions to control particulate matter and other pollutants in the air. The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed all concerned agencies to strictly follow the timelines outlined in the comprehensive air pollution control policy, which includes dust suppression measures and vehicular emission reduction strategies.

Citizens urged to follow GRAP Stage-I guidelines

Residents have been advised to adhere to the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter, which recommends minimising outdoor exposure, reducing the use of private vehicles and opting for public transport wherever possible to help lower overall emissions.

Air Quality decline prompts preventive measures

The move comes as air quality across Delhi-NCR shows signs of rapid deterioration, raising serious health concerns. The CAQM emphasised that proactive measures at this stage are critical to prevent worsening conditions, especially as the region enters the winter months, when pollution typically increases. Officials warned that further escalation to Stage-II or higher levels of GRAP may be enforced if air quality fails to improve in the coming days. All stakeholders have been urged to remain alert and responsive to the evolving situation to safeguard public health.

