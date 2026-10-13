Gold worth Rs 35 lakh hidden as wire linings in trolley bags seized at Delhi airport

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have foiled an alleged gold smuggling attempt after recovering 241 grams of gold concealed inside two trolley bags. The passenger had arrived from Sharjah on October 10, 2026, when officials intercepted the luggage and discovered the hidden metal.

The gold, with a reported purity of 99.31%, was valued at approximately Rs 35.21 lakh. What made the recovery unusual was the way the gold had been concealed. Instead of being carried in an obvious form, it was hidden as wire linings fitted into the corners of the two bags, making the luggage itself part of the concealment.

Gold hidden inside trolley bag linings

A video of the recovery shows officials using a knife to cut open one of the trolley bags near its wheels. They work through the bag's lower section to reach the concealed lining, eventually retrieving the wire-like material hidden within it. The footage offers a glimpse of how the officers examined the luggage to locate the gold.

The concealment involved the corners of both trolley bags, where the gold had been fashioned into wire linings. The recovery highlights how luggage components can be used to hide valuables from routine inspection, although the exact circumstances of the alleged smuggling attempt remain under investigation.

Gold worth Rs 35.21 lakh seized

According to Delhi Customs, the 241 grams of gold, with a purity of 99.31%, has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The seizure will be followed by further investigation into the case.

The passenger was intercepted after arriving from Sharjah, and officials recovered the gold during the examination of the luggage. Further details about the passenger or the intended destination of the gold were not provided in the information released by Customs.

Delhi Customs said it remains vigilant in its efforts to curb smuggling and strengthen border enforcement. The recovery adds to the department's ongoing efforts to detect concealed goods entering the country through international travel.

With the gold hidden inside the structural lining of everyday luggage, the case also serves as a reminder that seemingly ordinary bags can sometimes conceal items that are far from routine.

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