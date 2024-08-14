GMR-run Delhi Airport becomes first Indian airport to achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emission status

Follow us on Image Source : GMR AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED Delhi Airport Terminal III

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited (DIAL) today announced that its Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first airport in India to successfully achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status (Level 5 certification) under the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme.

This prestigious certification recognizes the airport's commitment to reaching and maintaining a net zero carbon balance for emissions under its control (Scope 1 and 2), while also extending efforts to influence and report on all other emissions (Scope 3).

Delhi Airport's remarkable achievement of Level 5 certification underscores its leadership in sustainability and carbon management. The airport had initially set an ambitious goal to become a “Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport” by 2030. Through relentless efforts, innovative strategies, and proactive initiatives such as the adoption of renewable energy, development of green airport infrastructures, promotion of electric vehicles, and implementation of zero waste to landfill programs, DIAL has met its target well ahead of schedule.

By achieving Level 5 certification, Delhi Airport has demonstrated significant progress in reducing its Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 90 per cent. The remaining residual emissions have been addressed through approved offset removals, fulfilling the stringent requirements of the ACA program. Additionally, DIAL has committed to achieving net zero in Scope 3 emissions by 2050, aligning with ACI’s ACA frameworks and the global push for a sustainable future

Commenting on the development, Videh kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: "Reducing carbon emissions from airport operations has been a key focus for us at IGIA. Achieving carbon-neutral status in 2016 and Level 4+ transition accreditation in 2020 was just the beginning. Now, with the attainment of Level 5 net zero emission accreditation in 2024, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to continual improvement and sustainability. As we face the challenges of climate change, we are committed to further reducing our carbon footprint and exploring sustainable aviation fuel options to address Scope 3 emissions. Achieving ACI’s Level 5 certification well before our target date is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation."

Initiatives and Highlights: