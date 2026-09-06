13-year-old girl dies by suicide after family scolds her for returning home late in Delhi

New Delhi:

A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi's Shahdara after being scolded by family members for returning home late. According to police, the girl was found unconscious on the floor of her home in the Krishna Nagar police station area of Shahdara district on Saturday after her sister noticed her hanging and brought her down.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident and reached the spot. The girl was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Girl hanged herself

During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the girl had returned home late and had been scolded by her family members. Later, her sister found her hanging and raised an alarm. The girl was brought down and taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said, "A call was received regarding the Krishna Nagar police station area. The caller reported that a girl had hanged herself but had been brought down. Upon investigation, it was found that the girl was a minor hailing from Madhubani, Bihar. She had an argument with her elder sister. Her elder sister subsequently left for work, and in her absence, the girl committed suicide."

Speaking to reporters, a neighbour said that he works with the deceased's sister. "While at work, her sister called her around 9.30 pm. Despite calling multiple times, she didn't pick up, and hence she rushed home," he said.

"She knocked multiple times, but then we broke the door. Her sister found her hanging by a rope. She only cut the rope and got her body down," he added.

The police further said that the legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

MSc student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi campus

Earlier in August, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at the IIT Delhi campus. The police received information about the incident via a PCR call around 8:33 am. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Kishangarh police station arrived at the scene. The injured student was taken to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the student had entered the campus through the main gate of IIT Delhi around 8:00 am. He then proceeded to the lecture hall complex and took the elevator to the sixth floor, from where he jumped off the front side of the building.

No suicide note was found at the scene. A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased's pocket, which will be examined in accordance with procedure. The police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the IIT administration.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With PTI inputs)

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