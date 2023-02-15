Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: 7-year-old burnt with tongs by adoptive mother, her son in RK Puram

In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly burnt with tongs by her adoptive mother and her son in Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Wednesday.

The 50-year-accused woman works as a nurse at a central government hospital here and is absconding. Her son was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

The girl's biological parents are relatives of the accused, police said.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Girl jumps from Signature bridge after argument with father, rescued

RK Puram police station received information on February 9 regarding a minor being physically abused by her adoptive mother. There were scars and injuries on her body, a senior police officer said.

The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act was registered, the officer said.

The girl has been sent to a child welfare facility, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Brother, bike & police's laxity- how a tiff ended with stabbing to death | VIDEO