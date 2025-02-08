Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will Arvinder Singh Lovely secure seat for BJP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am along with the 69 other constituencies of Delhi. The key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP.

Naveen Choudhary from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvinder Singh Lovely from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Kamal Arora from the Congress were the key contenders.

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency

The Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) or OBCs. It is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the main parties in the constituency.

Gandhi Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,82,831 electors in the Gandhi Nagar constituency during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,02,036 electors were male and 80,792 were female. 3 electors belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2020 was 40 (33 men and 7 women).

In 2015, the total number of electors in the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency was 1,68,799. Out of this, 95,809 electors were male and 72,988 were female. 2 electors were of the third gender. The number of service voters in Gandhi Nagar in 2015 was 24 ( 18 men and 6 women).

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai won the Gandhi Nagar seat with a thin margin of 6,079 votes. He polled 48,824 votes, He defeated AAP candidate Naveen Chaudhary, who got 42,745 votes (37.33%). Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely stood third with 21,913 votes (19.14 %). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,14,507.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Anil Kumar Bajpai won the Gandhi Nagar seat on the AAP ticket with a margin of 7,482 votes. He was polled 50,946 votes with a vote share of 45.24 per cent. He defeated BJP candidate Jitender, who got 43,464 votes (38.60%). Congress candidate Surender Prakash Sharma stood third with 16,228 votes (14.41%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,12,603.