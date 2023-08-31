G20 Summit: Delhi Police to conduct full dress rehearsal, traffic likely to be hit on weekend. Check routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic is likely to be hit on weekend in Delhi

As Delhi is gearing up to host the G20 Summit in the coming day, traffic is likely to be hit on the weekend in the national capital owing to the full dress rehearsals. As per an advisory, the Delhi Police will hold full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district. In the wake of this, the Delhi Police has advised commuters to use metro service on Saturday and Sunday (September 2 and 3).

Timings of the rehearsal on September 2:

From 8.30 am to 12 pm

From 4.30 pm to 6 pm

From 7 pm to 11 pm

Traffic to be restricted on these routes on September 2:

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg

Sardar Patel MargKautilya Marg

Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout

C-Hexagon

Mathura Road

Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Bhairon Marg-Ring Road

Satya Marg/Shantipath round about Janpath Kartavyapath

Barakhamba Road red light

Tolstoy Marg

Vivekanand Marg

The timings of the rehearsal on September 3:

From 8 am to 9 am

From 10.30 am to 10:30 am

From 12.30 pm to 11 pm

Traffic to be restricted on these routes on September 3:

Mahatma Gandhi Marg

IP Flyover

Rajghat Chowk

Shanti Van Chowk

Saleem Garh Bypass

Bhairon Road

Ring Road

Mathura Road

Shershah Road

C-Hexagon

Roundabouts at Mansingh Road

Gol Methi

Teen Murti

Yashwant Place

Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg

Tolstoy Marg

Police urge commuters to plan their journey

The police said commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots. The motorists are advised to take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila to commute between north and south on Saturday, it said.



Similarly for commuting between the east and west corridors, they can take DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square and Naraina Flyover. On Sunday, they can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila for the north-south corridor, the advisory said.

City bus services not be be affected

Passengers will be allowed to use their private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and taxis for travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station. Use of private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and taxis for travelling to the Airport will also be allowed, it said. City bus services will not be affected for the most part. However, there may be a diversion on certain road stretches in the New Delhi district depending upon the real-time traffic situation, the advisory added.

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: G20 Summit: 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue to be placed in front of venue in Delhi | Know all about it