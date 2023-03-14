G20 summit: Delhi Police plans to renovate 50 police stations ahead of G20 summit in India. Details

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI POLICE OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi Police plans to renovate 50 police stations

G20 Summit: The G20 Summit is slated to take place in the Indian capital soon, and in preparation for the prestigious event, several government departments are working tirelessly to display the grandeur of the country, and among them is the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has planned to renovate 50 police stations in the city, with a proposal in this regard sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs last month.

As per officials, the police stations at Aman Vihar, Kalkaji, Connaught Place, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Parliament Street, and others will be refurbished with the Delhi Police's official red-and-blue colour scheme. The proposal suggests that the buildings of existing police stations will have 10-15 percent of the exterior surface standardized with a red-and-blue colour.

The Delhi Police has listed more than 50 police stations and around 30 pickets for a complete makeover under the beautification scheme. The police stations and pickets mostly fall under the nine districts of Delhi Police. The renovation work will involve the refurbishing or replacing of damaged signage, boundary walls, and gates.

Based on a survey conducted to identify police infrastructure for renovation, the Delhi Police department has shortlisted stations, kiosks, and booths for facelifts. A comprehensive transformation will take place for police stations located in the New Delhi district including Parliament Street, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Tughlak Road, South Avenue, Connaught Place, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Tilak Nagar, and South Avenue.

The renovation work will also cover booths, kiosks, and other police establishments at Jantar Mantar, Bangla Sahib Road near Nehru Chowk, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Ranjeet Singh flyover, and Shahjahan Road. In the southwest district, police stations at Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj North, outposts at Subroto Park, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh, and six booths will get a complete facelift.

Furthermore, redevelopment has been proposed for the police station at IGI Airport, Police Line, and Police Colony in Mehram Nagar. Moreover, in the southeast district, the police stations located in Kalkaji, Amar Colony, Nizamuddin, Sarita Vihar, Sunlight Colony, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar, and the Jungpura police post have been selected for beautification.

Police stations located in the southern district including Mehrauli, Lodhi Colony, KM Pur, Saket, and police posts at Qutab Minar, INA, Saket mall (Select City), AIIMS, Garden of Five Senses, and JLN Stadium are set to undergo a transformation. Furthermore, police stations situated in Rohini district's Aman Vihar, Begampur, Kanjhawala, Prashant Vihar, Budh Vihar, KNK Marg, South Rohini, Vijay Vihar, and North Rohini, in addition to the cyber police station, are earmarked for beautification.

Finally, in the Dwarka district, a total of five police stations, four police colonies, and seven police posts will receive a makeover. Likewise, in the north district, six police stations, three police posts, and booths each will undergo a transformation. In addition, six police stations and the Gazetted Officers' Mess in the central district of Delhi Police have been chosen for renovation.

FAQs:

Q1: Why is the Delhi Police renovating police stations?

The Delhi Police is renovating police stations in preparation for the upcoming G20 summit to display the grandeur of the country.

Q2: How many police stations are set to undergo a transformation?

More than 50 police stations and around 30 pickets are set to undergo a transformation, mostly falling under the nine districts of Delhi Police.

