G20 Summit Delhi: VVIP guests, delegates to be served in gold utensils, silverware | VIDEO

G20 Summit Delhi: Heads of State and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit 2023 in the national capital will be served delicious meals on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired from the cultural heritage of India, a Jaipur-based metalware firm has said.

IRIS Jaipur held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi and said it was asked by various luxury hotels to commission made-to-order tableware and silverware which will be used by foreign guests while staying at hotels and for lavish dinners and luncheons, which will be hosted for them.

Most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating, Laksh Pabuwal of the silverware firm told media.

About 15,000 silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made on the occasion of the G20 Summit, he said. The metalware firm is run by him and his father Rajeev Pabuwal. IRIS Jaipur said 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these on which craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country worked.

"Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event," said Rajeev Pabuwal.

Meticulously curated tableware merchandise bridges tradition and modern aesthetics, becoming the crown jewel of the G20 Summit, said the company. The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India's rich heritage and its global prominence, Rajeev Pabuwal added.

"The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates, and other items.

And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will sse it and exclaim wow," he told PTI.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre- Bharat Mandapam- at Pragati Maidan.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)Tableware and silverware (silver and gold plating), reflecting the Indias culture, in which VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit will be served. These items have been designed and made by a Jaipur-based silverware firm, Iris Jaipur

IRIS of Jaipur elevates luxury dining in Delhi for G20 guests :

The Jaipur-based firm has been chosen to supply hotels with bulk orders of gold and silver-plated tableware.

According to the firm officials, IRIS's craftsmanship extends its reach to a distinguished roster of hotels. The legacy of IRIS is interwoven with some of the world's most iconic names in hospitality, including- Leela Palaces, ITC Hotels, which encompasses the prestigious ITC Maurya, Taj Palaces, Oberoi Hotels, The Lodhi, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Hotel Ashoka, Radisson Blu Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, and The Leela Ambience Convention, among many more esteemed venues.

"As the G20 summit prepares itself to enthral the world leaders with our rich culinary heritage, each piece of tableware and decor reflects India's culture, art, and hospitality. With every shimmering detail, we curate a feast for the senses, intertwining heritage and luxury on a global stage. At the G20 Summit, our tableware isn't just silver; it's a reflection of India's resplendent spirit," Rajeev Pabuwal, the chief executive officer of IRIS Metalware, said.

To meet the demand from luxury hotels and ITC company, IRIS has supplied bespoke tableware in bulk for G20 foreign delegates.

“We have maintained our quality of showcasing Indian tradition to world leaders in our cutlery. Echoing India's rich heritage and its global prominence, the theme, "Fusion Elegance", serves as a testament to this harmonious blend of premium materials, with a focus on electroplated silver,” an official statement from IRIS said.

What all will be served to foreign delegates?

According to the G20 secretariate, the convention centre is being catered by ITC and the foods will showcase regional cuisine, street food and millet. A variety of street food and innovative dishes containing millet will also be on the platter for world leaders and delegates attending the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in the national capital to attend the G20 Summit 2023. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

(With agencies inputs)

