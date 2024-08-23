Four-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Amid rising concerns over increasing crimes against women, another tragic incident has surfaced from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, August 21, involving a young girl from the locality.

About the incident

According to the police, the girl was allegedly abducted by a neighbor named Paalak, who is believed to be between 22 and 23 years old. The police received a PCR call from the victim's father around 9 pm on Wednesday. He informed them that his neighbor, Paalak, had lured his daughter away under the pretext of giving her money while she was playing with other children in the area. He said, the girl was missing for about three hours and was found around 6 pm, visibly distressed.



The victim's father, further informed that upon returning home, the child fainted, prompting the family to immediately contact the police. It is pertinent to note that, the victim was then rushed to the hospital for medical examination and treatment. Police officials confirmed that the child is currently with her parents and that appropriate counseling has been provided to help her cope with the trauma.

Accused arrested

In response to the incident, multiple police teams were swiftly deployed to search for the suspect. After conducting several raids at possible locations, the accused, Paalak, was apprehended. The police said, a case has been registered under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Angry mob sets accused's house on fire

Meanwhile, tensions escalated following the incident, leading to the victim's family setting fire to the accused's house in anger. However, authorities have since restored peace in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

