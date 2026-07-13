Two bodies recovered after four minors drown in Yamuna in Delhi; search continues for others

New Delhi:

At least two minor boys died after four children were swept away by the strong current while bathing in the Yamuna River near Thokar No. 24 in Hiranki village under the Alipur police station limits in Outer North Delhi. The incident has left the area in an atmosphere of mourning and panic.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a joint search operation by the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other agencies recovered the bodies of two boys, while the search for the remaining two is still ongoing. The rescue operation continued until around 10:30 pm on Sunday night, but had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.

Local authorities have cordoned off the area and are advising residents to avoid venturing into the river, especially given the dangerous water levels and strong currents.

How did children drown in Yamuna?

According to officials, five children, aged between 14 and 15 years, had left their homes to play on Sunday. While roaming around, they reached the Yamuna River. As their clothes had become muddy, the children entered the river at around 6 pm to bathe.

However, the Yamuna was flowing in spate, and within minutes, four of the children were swept away by the strong current. The fifth child, who managed to stay safe, immediately raised an alarm, prompting nearby residents to rush to the spot. By then, the four children had already disappeared into the river.

Police said they received a PCR call at around 7:46 pm, following which rescue teams launched a large-scale search and rescue operation. During the operation, the bodies of two children were recovered.

Similar incident happened before

According to locals, this is the second such incident in this area. Just a day before, two children drowned here. These tragic incidents, occurring two days in a row, have created an atmosphere of mourning and panic in the entire area.

Meanwhile, two children drowned after allegedly falling into a rainwater-filled pit while playing in an agricultural field in Delhi's Mukhmelpur village on Sunday evening. Police later identified the victims as Ayush (8) and Nitin (10).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boys had gone to play in the fields behind a house around 4 pm when they accidentally fell into the pit excavated for drainage and storage of excess rainwater from adjoining fields. "With the help of firefighters and locals, the children were pulled out of the pit and admitted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared them brought dead," the officer said.

Also Read: 35-year-old killed in SUV crash in Delhi's Rajouri Garden; police hunt for absconding driver

Also Read: Delhi Police arrests three shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in major crackdown