Four killed, two injured after massive fire engulfs shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri | VIDEO

Four people were killed and two others injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Phase-I, in Delhi on late Friday night. All six victims were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where four were declared brought dead, while the two injured are currently undergoing treatment.

According to DCP (Outer District) Vikram Singh, police received information about the fire and immediately dispatched beat staff and a team to the spot. The police personnel reached the factory as first responders, and rescue operations began soon after fire tenders arrived.

The firefighting and rescue operation continued for a considerable duration and was still underway, the DCP said.

Police personnel have also been deployed at the spot during the night as authorities continue to monitor the situation. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.

In a statement, the Delhi Fire Service said a total of six people were rescued from the factory in an unconscious state and were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment, where four of them were declared dead on arrival, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

Further search and rescue operations are being carried out at the factory, they said.

Man sets house on fire in Jahangirpuri

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly set his house on fire in Jahangirpuri on Friday, triggering a massive blaze that led to an LPG cylinder explosion. A firefighter sustained around 25 per cent burn injuries while trying to douse the flames, police said.

A video of the incident, which surfaced later, shows the firefighter attempting to control the fire when the LPG cylinder suddenly explodes. The blast sends flames and debris flying, while locals recording the operation can be heard shouting for the firefighter to be rescued.

The injured firefighter, identified as Ankit (32), suffered burns to his face, hair and both hands. He was initially taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors assessed his injuries at around 25 per cent. He was later referred to the burn ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment.

The incident took place at a house in Jahangirpuri, where the accused, Bharat, lived with his mother, Raj Rani. She was also present in the house when the fire broke out, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bharat, who is allegedly an alcoholic, set the house on fire. Police received a PCR call at 11:26 am, while the Delhi Fire Services received information about the blaze at 11:23 am. Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

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