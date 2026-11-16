Four arrested for alleged honeytrap, extortion and robbery racket using dating app

Delhi Police have arrested four people for allegedly running a honeytrap, extortion and robbery racket using the dating app Grindr. In the reported case, the accused allegedly lured a man to meet a woman through the app, assaulted him and held him captive before demanding Rs 4 lakh.

According to the details provided, the victim was allegedly called for a meeting through Grindr. When he reached the Okhla underpass area, the woman’s associates intercepted him and allegedly assaulted him. He was then taken to a rented house in Gautampuri's Masjid Colony, where he was held captive.

How did the accused allegedly trap the victim through Grindr?

The accused allegedly used Grindr to contact the victim and arrange a meeting. After he arrived at the designated location, the woman’s associates allegedly stopped him near the Okhla underpass and assaulted him.

The victim was subsequently taken to a rented accommodation in Masjid Colony, Gautampuri, where he was allegedly held against his will.

Accused demanded Rs 4 lakh to settle the matter

During the alleged confinement, the accused demanded Rs 4 lakh from the victim in the name of settling the matter and covering divorce-related expenses.

They allegedly pressured him to arrange the money by taking out a loan and using his credit card. The case has also brought to light an alleged credit card fraud involving Rs 3.01 lakh.

FIR registered at Sarita Vihar police station

An FIR in the case was registered at Sarita Vihar police station on October 30, 2026. Delhi Police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged racket.

Further details about the identities of the accused, the victim and the investigation have not been provided in the information available.

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