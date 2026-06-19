Former prime minister's son Naresh Gujral loses Rs 7 crore to cyber fraud: How the scam unfolded

New Delhi:

Naresh Gujral, former Rajya Sabha MP and son of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud in which scammers allegedly duped him of Rs 7.8 crore by impersonating him on a messaging platform and manipulating an employee's mobile phone contacts.

The police have so far managed to freeze Rs 4 crore of the defrauded amount.

How the fraud unfolded

According to investigators, the fraud took place between June 12 and June 16, when cybercriminals created a fake account on a messaging platform using Gujral's display picture to pose as him.

The accused then contacted an employee of Gujral's company, sending urgent messages instructing multiple RTGS transfers for what appeared to be legitimate business requirements.

Trusting the authenticity of the messages, the employee carried out four separate transactions, transferring a total of Rs 7.8 crore.

Police said the fraud initially went unnoticed as the payments appeared to be part of routine business operations. During the process, the bank flagged the unusually large transactions and sought approval from the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The CFO reportedly cleared the transfers, believing they had been authorised by Gujral.

The scam came to light on June 16 when a company official, suspecting irregularities, contacted Gujral's daughter to verify the payments. She checked with her father and discovered that he had issued no such instructions. The family then lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police found that the fraudsters had first sent a malicious file to one of the employees, compromising his mobile phone. After gaining access to the device, the accused allegedly altered the contact information stored on it.

Investigators said the gang replaced Gujral's phone number in the employee's contact list with their own number while retaining his profile picture. As a result, messages sent by the fraudsters appeared to originate from Gujral himself, making the deception more convincing.

Gujral, who runs a garment business, said his CFO unfortunately became the victim of the scam in his absence. "I compliment the cybercrime team of Delhi Police for acting swiftly and recovering almost 70 per cent of the amount. More recovery is expected in the coming days," he said.

Police said the stolen money was routed through four transactions into bank accounts located in different states.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Vinit Kumar urged people to remain vigilant, saying, "Anyone asked to transfer money or share sensitive information should verify the request by directly calling the person concerned."

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