Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's AI Holobox unveiled at PM Sangrahalaya by Rajat Sharma, Ranjan Bhattacharya

New Delhi:

As India marked the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, an artificial intelligence (AI) Holobox of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi. The AI Holobox was unveiled by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's family member Ranjan Bhattacharya.

The AI Holobox will help visitors at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya learn about the former Prime Minister's life, leadership, and legacy.

Visitors will get a chance to learn more about Vajpayee

Through this, the visitors will be able to ask questions regarding Vajpayee's life and public career. The main aim of this AI Holobox is to introduce people to the former Prime Minister's ideas and his contributions through modern technology.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The AI Holobox of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was inaugurated at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Kargil War took place during Vajpayee's tenure

The Kargil War happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Thus, the unveiling of the AI Holobox on Kargil Vijay Diwas holds special significance. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya seeks to showcase the lives, leadership and contributions of all of India's Prime Ministers through the use of modern technology.

Why Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya holds significance?

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya aims to pay tribute to all of India's Prime Ministers. The museum helps visitors understand how each Prime Minister played a crucial role in India's development and how they guided the country through various challenges they faced. It also houses archival material sourced from Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, the Films Division, Indian and international media organisations, and news agencies.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)The AI Holobox of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was inaugurated at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

In addition to official records, the museum features private archives, collected works, literary material, correspondence, personal belongings, gifts, memorabilia and speeches of the Prime Ministers, offering visitors a comprehensive insight into different facets of their lives.