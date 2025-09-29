Advertisement
Former DU President Ronak Khatri receives death threat, asked to pay Rs 5 crore

New Delhi:

Former Delhi University President Raunak Khatri has received a death threat on WhatsApp. The threatening message is claimed to be from Rohit Godara, in which Khatri has been asked to pay Rs 5 crore. The message warned that he would be shot if he failed to comply with the demand.

“Enough of your politics… Either pay Rs 5 crore or be prepared to die. How long will you keep ignoring our calls? Now you’ll see how a bullet will approach,” the message read.

"We won’t settle for anything less than Rs 5 crore," it added.

Khatri filed police complaint

Meanwhile, Khatri has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the threat.

"I am not someone who will be intimidated by threats from such gangsters," he said.

Notably, the message was sent from a number with the country code +380, which belongs to Ukraine, whereas Rohit Godara is based in Portugal and usually uses a number with the +351 country code.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Who is Ronak Khatri?

Ronak Khatri is a student leader at Delhi University who in 2024 won the presidency of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) representing NSUI, the Congress student wing.

He’s a law student at Campus Law Centre and hails from Narela, Delhi. His presidency is marked by activism, frequent confrontations with faculty and calls for infrastructural reforms. 

