Former DU President Ronak Khatri receives death threat, asked to pay Rs 5 crore

New Delhi:

Former Delhi University President Raunak Khatri has received a death threat on WhatsApp. The threatening message is claimed to be from Rohit Godara, in which Khatri has been asked to pay Rs 5 crore. The message warned that he would be shot if he failed to comply with the demand.

“Enough of your politics… Either pay Rs 5 crore or be prepared to die. How long will you keep ignoring our calls? Now you’ll see how a bullet will approach,” the message read.

"We won’t settle for anything less than Rs 5 crore," it added.

Khatri filed police complaint

Meanwhile, Khatri has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding the threat.

"I am not someone who will be intimidated by threats from such gangsters," he said.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Who is Ronak Khatri?

Ronak Khatri is a student leader at Delhi University who in 2024 won the presidency of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) representing NSUI, the Congress student wing.

He’s a law student at Campus Law Centre and hails from Narela, Delhi. His presidency is marked by activism, frequent confrontations with faculty and calls for infrastructural reforms.