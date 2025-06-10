Former Delhi CM Atishi detained during anti-demolition protest at Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp | Video AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP of targeting the poor, saying she was being jailed for speaking up against the planned demolition of slums at Kalkaji.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday while participating in an anti-demolition protest at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji. The protest was held against the scheduled demolition drive.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of targeting the poor, Atishi said, "BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers."

“BJP and Rekha Gupta will face the curse of the slum dwellers... BJP will never come back," she added.