Former BJP councillor, toddler injured as massive fire engulfs South Delhi building

New Delhi:

A major fire incident in South Delhi early Wednesday morning left two people injured, including a former councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Officials confirmed that the blaze was triggered by a suspected short circuit inside a multi storey house located on Hanuman Road near the Chirag Delhi Metro Station.

The fire was reported at 5.44 am, following which teams from the Malviya Nagar police station and PCR rushed to the spot. Three fire tenders and several ambulances were deployed to control the situation and assist in evacuations, according to authorities.

Former councillor and child injured

Rakesh Gulia, 55, owner of the house and a former BJP councillor, suffered approximately five percent burn injuries. He received first aid at the site and was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors confirmed that he is now stable. A three year old boy also sustained minor burns on his hair and was taken to the same hospital by relatives and neighbours.

Blaze damages upper floors of the building

Officials stated that the fire spread rapidly across household items on the upper floor of the structure, which includes a basement and four fully constructed floors along with a partially built fifth floor. One section of the upper floors suffered significant damage before the flames were controlled.

An officer of the Delhi Fire Service said that multiple distress calls were received soon after the initial alert. Additional teams were dispatched and the fire was finally brought under control around 7.50 am.

Preliminary probe points to short circuit

Police personnel assisted in evacuating residents from the affected building and nearby houses to avoid casualties. Initial findings suggest the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. Authorities are conducting further inquiries to determine the exact cause and assess the full extent of the damage.

