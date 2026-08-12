Flying kites near Delhi Metro can be fatal! DMRC issues advisory ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi:

With Independence Day approaching, kite flying is once again set to become a common sight across Delhi-NCR. From rooftops to open grounds, people traditionally fly kites around August 15. However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a safety warning, urging people not to fly kites near metro lines as kite strings can pose a serious threat to both human lives and metro operations.

In a post on its official X handle, DMRC appealed to people to stay away from elevated metro corridors while flying kites. The agency warned that a kite or its string getting entangled with the electrical equipment used to power metro trains could lead to dangerous situations and disrupt services.

Why is kite flying near metro lines dangerous?

Delhi Metro said kite flying is a popular tradition in Delhi-NCR, particularly around Independence Day. However, a large portion of the metro network runs on elevated corridors, where trains receive power through overhead equipment (OHE). These overhead electrical systems carry 25,000 volts of electricity. If a kite or its string gets caught in the OHE wires, it can cause electrical faults and potentially disrupt metro services. DMRC also warned that such incidents can damage the OHE system or the train's pantograph, the equipment that connects the train to the overhead power supply.

Metal-coated manja can turn kite flying into a deadly activity

The risk becomes even more serious when metal-coated or conductive manja is used. According to DMRC, contact with the 25,000-volt OHE system, either directly or indirectly, can be fatal. A kite string getting entangled with the electrical equipment can also cause the OHE to trip, potentially affecting train movement. Damage to the pantograph or other electrical infrastructure could further result in delays or interruptions to metro services. This is why DMRC has specifically urged residents living near elevated metro corridors to avoid kite flying in those areas.

Where should you fly kites?

DMRC has advised people to choose open spaces located well away from metro corridors for kite flying. The appeal is particularly important for residents living in areas where elevated metro lines pass close to residential neighbourhoods. Flying kites from rooftops near such corridors can increase the chances of the string coming into contact with electrical infrastructure. The safest option is to use designated or open areas that are sufficiently distant from metro lines and their electrical equipment.

DMRC has a system to deal with kite-string incidents

DMRC said it has arrangements in place to deal with kite-related obstructions, particularly during the Independence Day period when kite flying increases. Special teams are deployed in areas where kite flying is common. These teams keep a watch for kite strings and remove them promptly whenever they are spotted near metro infrastructure.

Train operators and station staff are also advised to remain extra vigilant during this period and keep an eye out for kite strings or other possible obstructions near metro tracks and electrical equipment.

What can happen if a kite string reaches the OHE?

A kite string coming into contact with the metro's electrical infrastructure can trigger several problems at once.

It can lead to:

A potentially fatal electrical shock to anyone who comes into contact with the wire or conductive string.

Tripping of the OHE power supply.

Damage to the OHE system.

Damage to the train's pantograph.

Temporary disruption or delays in metro services.

The danger is not limited to the person flying the kite. A loose string can travel beyond the immediate area and come into contact with high-voltage equipment, creating a risk for others as well.

Also Read:

Delhi Metro commuters alert! CISF to tighten security before Independence Day, expect longer queues