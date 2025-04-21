Flight carrying 404 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 A total of 404 passengers and cabin crew were on board. According to the fire department, the flight landed safely at 5:20 pm.

New Delhi:

A flight carrying 404 passengers from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport Monday evening. The incident occurred at around 5:15 pm, prompting the Delhi Fire Department to dispatch four fire brigade vehicles to the location.

The flight, SV758, was arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It landed safely at 5:20 pm, and all passengers and crew are reported to be safe.

Delhi Airport pauses runway upgrade

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, India’s busiest aviation hub, is set to temporarily reopen Runway 10/28 in the first week of May following widespread flight disruptions caused by ongoing maintenance work. The move comes after nearly 900 flights were affected in a single day, prompting airport authorities to take swift corrective measures to ease air traffic congestion.

The runway, which has been undergoing a critical Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade, was closed for maintenance work intended to improve low-visibility operations, especially ahead of the winter fog season. However, the resulting dip in arrival capacity from 45 flights per hour to around 31–32 led to major delays and operational challenges across terminals.

(Input: Ila Kazmi)

Also Read: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar district

Also Read: Delhi Airport pauses runway upgrade after 68 per cent of flights delayed, to reopen it in May