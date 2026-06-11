Firing at Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

New Delhi:

A firing incident at a gym in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Thursday brought the Lawrence Bishnoi gang under the spotlight after a purported associate of the gang claimed responsibility for the attack, issuing a threat to the singer.

Two unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at 24HS Fitness Gym in Pushkar Enclave before fleeing the scene. While a social media post linked to the gang claimed that the gym was targeted because it was owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, Delhi Police said a probe has been launched to ascertain the ownership of the gym.

Guru Randhawa's gym targeted

The 24HS Fitness Gym is a franchise run by singer-rapper Guru Randhawa.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), the Paschim Vihar East Police Station received a PCR call about the incident early Thursday morning. Gym staff reported the firing after arriving at the premises around 5 am.

Preliminary investigations and CCTV footage revealed that two masked men arrived on a motorcycle at approximately 4 am and fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass facade. One bullet struck the front glass panels, damaging the property.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said the attack took place outside the immediate coverage area of the gym's CCTV cameras. Investigators are now examining footage from nearby surveillance systems to trace the suspects' movements and establish their identities.

Several police teams have been formed to identify, locate and apprehend the accused. Legal proceedings have also been initiated in connection with the case.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate claims responsibility

Soon after the shooting, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, identified as Anil Pandit, purportedly claimed responsibility through an audio message and a Facebook post.

In the post, he alleged that the targeted gym belonged to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and claimed that the singer had become "too close" to a particular actor. However, no evidence was provided to support the allegation.

Delhi Police have dismissed the claim for now, stating that investigations have not established any direct connection between Guru Randhawa and the gym.

According to officials, the fitness centre is owned by a resident of Tagore Garden, and the gang's assertions remain unverified. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including the claims made by the gang associate, as they work to determine the motive behind the attack.

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