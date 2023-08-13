Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Delhi's Alipur

A thick layer of smoke was spotted over the factory that caught the fire. The incident created chaos around the plant.

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2023 17:24 IST
Thick smokes were spotted in the area where the factory is
Image Source : ANI Thick smokes were spotted in the area where the factory is located

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday. 20 fire tenders were present to douse the flames. 

The information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Officials cordoned the area as fire brigade officials started a dousing operation at the spot.

More details are awaited.

