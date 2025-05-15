Fire breaks out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi's Pitampura | Video The fire broke out first in the library of the college and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura today (May 15). According to the Delhi Fire Service, as many as 11 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire that broke out in the library of the college. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Watch video here

In the video, huge flames and thick plumes of smoke can be clearly seen rising from the building.

Cooling operations underway

The fire was brought under control by around 9:40 am, and cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any further flare-ups.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have initiated an investigation to identify what triggered the blaze at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura. More details are awaited,.

