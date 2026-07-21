Mother, two daughters die as fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Lodhi Colony

New Delhi:

At least three people, including a woman and her two daughters, died in a fire that broke out at a house in Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday morning, said officials. The incident took place in BK Dutt Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lodhi Colony Police Station.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the fire at 10:21 am, following which firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control by 11:10 am.

One water tender, one water bowser and one breathing apparatus tender to the spot. The blaze had engulfed a house on the third floor of the building, a DFS official said. "The firefighters found three bodies, belonging to a woman and her two daughters, on the third floor," the official said.

The cause of the fire was also not immediately known.

Eight rescued as fire engulfs parked vehicles

Earlier in the day, at least eight people were rescued after a fire broke out in the parking area of a residential building in west Delhi's Fateh Nagar, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze was reported at around 3.50 am from a house in Fateh Nagar, near Ranbir Bakery on Jail Road.

The fire spread to two parked cars, two scooters, and parts of the ground-plus-three-storey residential building.

During the firefighting operation, two LPG cylinders exploded. However, no injuries were reported. Fire personnel safely rescued all eight occupants of the building.

Initially, two fire tenders and one water bowser were dispatched to the spot. As the blaze intensified, additional firefighting vehicles were rushed to the area.

The fire was brought under control at around 6:35 am. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, officials said.

These incidents come just months after a devastating fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in Delhi's Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on June 3. One of the deadliest hotel fires in the national capital in recent years, the blaze claimed 23 lives and left several others injured.

The blaze started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said. At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead. Later, two foreign nationals died during treatment.

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