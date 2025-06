Fire breaks out at Golden Banquet Hall in Delhi's Moti Nagar, 18 fire tenders rush to site After receiving information about the incident, a total 18 fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the flame under control.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Golden Banquet Hall in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Monday. After receiving information about the incident, a total 18 fire tenders rushed to the site to bring the flame under control. This is breaking story, more details will be added soon.