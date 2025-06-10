Fire breaks out at Delhi University's Zoology department lab, six fire tenders at spot | VIDEO Eyewitnesses described scenes of urgency as smoke billowed from the affected floor, leading to temporary panic in the building. University officials and emergency responders acted quickly to evacuate the area and ensure the fire did not spread to adjacent rooms.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in the computer room of a laboratory on the fifth floor of the Department of Zoology at the University of Delhi’s North Campus on Tuesday evening. As per details, the incident prompted an immediate emergency response, with six fire tenders rushing to the scene.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of urgency as smoke billowed from the affected floor, leading to temporary panic in the building. University officials and emergency responders acted quickly to evacuate the area and ensure the fire did not spread to adjacent rooms. According to the official, some computers kept in the laboratory caught fire. "We have rushed six fire tenders to the spot and the firefighting operation is underway," an official said.

Authorities confirmed that the fire is now under control and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, providing relief to students, faculty, and staff. Firefighters worked efficiently to douse the flames, and officials are now investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that the blaze originated in the computer room, but further analysis will determine the exact reason behind the incident, as per officials.

Massive fire in multi-storey apartment in Dwarka

Earlier in the day, three members of a family, including two children, were killed when they jumped out of a balcony to escape a massive fire that broke out in their eighth and ninth-floor duplex flat in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said.

The fire started from a temple located on the eighth floor of the building and quickly spread through PVC panels, a senior police official said.

The deceased were identified as Yash Yadav (41), his daughter Ashima (12) and his nephew Shivam Yadav (11). The family lives in a duplex on the top two floors of the building. Yadav, who along with his family shifted to Delhi 10 years ago, is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

The official said that Yadav's sister, her children and sister-in-law gathered at his flat in Dwarka's Shabad Apartment in Sector 13 after attending a religious event (Bhagwat Katha). There were 12 people in the house at the time of the incident.

